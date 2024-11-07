PM Modi Congratulates US President-Elect Donald Trump, Calls For Renewed India-US Collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, congratulating him on his historic victory in the US presidential election. According to sources, Trump praised Modi, calling him a “magnificent man” admired by the world, and described India as a “magnificent country,” considering both Modi and India as close allies.

Sources added that Trump, 78, shared that Modi was among the first global leaders he spoke to following his win, and both affirmed their intent to work together for global peace and stability.

In a tweet, PM Modi expressed that he had a "great conversation" with Trump, whom he referred to as his "friend." Modi expressed eagerness to work with Trump once again to strengthen the India-US partnership, particularly in technology, defense, space, energy, and other fields. “Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to strengthen India-US relations across various sectors,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier, PM Modi congratulated Trump on his electoral success, voicing his commitment to collaborating with him on global peace, stability, and prosperity. “Heartiest congratulations, my friend @realDonaldTrump, on your historic victory. As you build on past successes, I look forward to deepening our partnership,” Modi tweeted.

Trump’s victory made history as he became the first US President in 132 years to secure non-consecutive terms, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. By 10:30 pm IST, the Associated Press projected that Trump had won 277 electoral votes to Harris’s 224, surpassing the needed 270 with wins in key swing states like Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.