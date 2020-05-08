PM Modi Expresses Anguish At Aurangabad Train Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish at the rail accident in Maharashtra in which 15 labourers were crushed by a goods train near Jalna close to Aurangabad. 14 of them lost their lives, while the surviving worker has been shifted to a hospital in Aurangabad.

PM Modi tweeted to say that he was "extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra."

The Prime Minister added that he had spoken to the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who is closely monitoring the situation. PM Modi observed that all possible help is being provided.

The Rail Minister Piyush Goyal in a post on Twitter stated he received the tragic news that migrant workers sleeping on the rail track were run over by a goods train at 5.22 am on Friday, between Badnapur and Karmad stations in the Parbhani-Manmad section in Maharashtra.





आज 5:22 AM पर नांदेड़ डिवीजन के बदनापुर व करमाड स्टेशन के बीच सोये हुए श्रमिकों के मालगाड़ी के नीचे आने का दुखद समाचार मिला।



राहत कार्य जारी है, व इन्क्वायरी के आदेश दिये गए हैं। दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति हेतु ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। https://t.co/NnOmPNfATU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 8, 2020

The Ministry of Railways stated that the loco pilot of the goods train tried to stop the train, but eventually hit them. It added that the injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. The Rail Ministry also said that an inquiry had been ordered.

The tragic death of the migrant workers mowed down by a train while they were sleeping on the rail track close to Jalna near Aurangabad, brings to the fore the plight of labourers trying to reach their home states by any possible means.