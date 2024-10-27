PM Modi gifts exquisite artworks from Jharkhand, Maha to world leaders at BRICS Summit

New Delhi: In the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Kazan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted exquisite artworks from Jharkhand and Maharashtra to state heads of Russia, Iran and Uzbekistan.

The gifts that PM Modi gave to world leaders include Jharkhand’s popular Sohrai Painting to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Mother of Pearl vase to the President of Iran, and a Warli painting to the President of Uzbekistan.

With PM Modi gifting captivating paintings and exquisite artwork to the world leaders, the artisans and craftsmen of both states saw their products shine on a global platform.

Sohrai Painting: A timeless folk art tradition

The Sohrai painting from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district is a beautiful representation of the region's indigenous artistic traditions and is recognised as an ODOP (One District One Product) item.

Sohrai paintings are known for their use of natural pigments and simple tools. Artists often use brushes made from twigs, rice straw, or even fingers to create intricate designs. They have been traditionally created by women, especially during festivals and harvest seasons. The art is a form of gratitude for the harvest and is believed to bring good fortune for the coming year.

Mother of Pearl Vase: A masterpiece of coastal craftsmanship

The Mother of Pearl (MOP) sea shell vase from Maharashtra is a captivating example of fine craftsmanship that combines natural beauty with the rich artisanal tradition of the region.

Mother of Pearl, known for its iridescent shimmer, is sourced from the inner layer of certain mollusc shells. It has been prized in many cultures for its symbolic associations with purity, tranquillity, and prosperity.

The vase features a visually appealing mosaic design, with small, carefully cut pieces of Mother of Pearl in various shades of yellow, black, white, and gray. It represents the perfect blend of nature’s beauty and human craftsmanship. By using sustainable materials from the sea and traditional techniques, artisans create pieces that are as timeless as they are beautiful.

Warli Painting: A traditional art with a modern identity

Warli painting is a tribal art form originating from the Warli tribe primarily located in the Dahanu, Talasari and Palghar regions of Maharashtra, India, renowned for its simplicity and deep connection to nature and daily life. This tribal art form is one of the oldest in India, with roots tracing back to around 3000 BCE.

The art was traditionally created by Warli women on the walls of their mud homes during special occasions like weddings and harvest festivals. Through their art, they documented their lifestyle, customs, and rituals in a visual storytelling format that transcended language.

What makes Warli art distinctive is its monochromatic colour scheme. Traditionally, Warli artists used a white pigment made from rice paste, applied on the earthen, red ochre background of the mud walls. Warli painting is more than just an art form—it is a living narrative of tribal culture, spirituality, and life’s simple yet profound truths.