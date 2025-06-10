PM Modi helm ushers unprecedented growth, says Punjab BJP chief

Chandigarh: The 11-year governance of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a period of unprecedented growth in the country. India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world, Punjab unit party President Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday.

Lauding the phenomenal growth rate of the country, he told the media here that “our nation has crossed even Japan in term of growth”.

“This is no coincidence but absolute commitment to work on policies, principles and prioritise to ensure that decisions which usher in change for the country were taken in the past 11 years.”

While recalling various achievements of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) rule, Jakhar said it was a great achievement that 81 crore people were being given free rations, 55 crore had been given health insurance advantages, four crore houses for the disadvantaged were built, 50 crore households were provided drinking water facilities and crores of toilet’s have been built across the nation. Jakhar reasoned that India’s 6.5 GDP has led to industrial growth which has translated into employment for the people.

“The infrastructure of the nation, be it the extensive construction of highways or bridges, has changed the entire landscape of the country, ushering in progress and prosperity. A voluminous 55,000 km of highways and expressways is a phenomenal achievement.”

Hailing the vision of Prime Minister Modi, the Punjab BJP chief said in 2014 there were only eight AIIMS in the country.

“Today we have 24, three times more in 11 years. In Punjab, we have an AIIMS Bathinda, which is a huge medical facility and soon more hospitals of this level will be established in other towns in the state.”

Jakhar emphasised that women rights and equality were a keen concern of the BJP and the women reservation Bill to be passed.

“The social fabric of the country has become more progressive with equality and distribution of wealth and opportunity for all is a reality. The ease-of-living and ease-of-doing business has improved the lives of millions. The substantial increase in MSP (minimum support price) has led to increased income in Punjab as we are primarily an agricultural economy. The food grain purchase in the state this year was Rs 68,771 crore till date, while in 2014 it was Rs 32,211 crore,” he explained.

Answering a media query about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that 11 years have not seen any progress, Jakhar said: “The 6.5 growth rate, the fourth-largest economy in the world, the development in the infrastructure, women empowerment, passing of significant Bills are all to see but unfortunately, if someone wants to have a myopic view then it is lamentable.”



