Live
PM Modi Hold An Essential Meeting With Senior Ministers
Highlights
- After wrapping off state visits to the US and Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi Sunday night and presided over a cabinet meeting on Monday.
- Senior officials including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri attended the meeting.
Shah met with PM Modi earlier today and gave him an update on the events in Manipur. Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur, gave Shah a briefing on the "evolving situation" in the State on Sunday. He claimed that both the state and the federal governments had been successful in "greatly" controlling the violence. Amit Shah convened an all-party meeting on Saturday to talk about the current circumstances in Manipur.
The Union Home Minister served as the meeting's moderator. It was called to assess the situation in the violently unstable state. In addition to other politicians, the meeting included Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, MP John Brittas for the CPI(M), and BJP National President JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meantime, completed his first state trips to the United States and Egypt, which lasted six days, and flew back to Delhi early on Monday.
JP Nadda, the president of the BJP at the national level, Meenakashi Lekhi, a number of party lawmakers, including Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir, among others, welcomed PM Modi to the country at the Palam airport. PM Modi used his Twitter account earlier in the day to post pictures from his first trip to Egypt.
The video depicts his arrival in the African nation, his meetings with Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, as well as his interactions with Indian diaspora people.
