PM Modi in K'taka to inaugurate multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Monday as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel extended a warm welcome to him.

Modi arrived in a special flight to the HAL airport in Bengaluru and visited the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre in the outskirts of the city to inaugurate the India Energy Week in a special chopper.

The Prime Minister on his one-day visit, will inaugurate HAL helicopter factory in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru. This manufacturing facility spread across 615 acre of land is dubbed as India's largest manufacturing facility of light utility helicopters and Indian multirole helicopters.

He will also address a public rally after inaugurating the HAL manufacturing factory. The foundation stone for the manufacturing unit was laid by Modi in 2016.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Tumakuru industrial township, an industrial node on the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor. The project is aimed to provide employment to more than 90,000 people. It is spread over 1,722 acre and is being implemented at a cost of Rs 1,701 crore.

Later, Modi will inaugurate multi-village water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Tiptur taluk and Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in Tumakuru, which will provide clean water for 1.86 lakh people from the Hemavathi river at a cost of Rs 435 crore and Rs 115 crore respectively.

The Prime Minister is likely to have two more visits to Karnataka. His visit to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27 is already confirmed.

Modi will also visit Bengaluru to inaugurate the Aero India Show, to be held between February 13 and 17.

The BJP insiders say the Prime Minister will be highlighting the development and contribution of the double-engine government at the state and the Centre.