PM Modi Inaugurates Vadodara-Bharuch Section Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway And Development Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone in Gujarat's infrastructure development by inaugurating the Vadodara-Bharuch section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This inauguration is part of a series of development projects across various sectors such as road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, and tourism.



PM Modi emphasized the importance of the newly inaugurated expressway section, stating that it not only enhances connectivity between major economic hubs but also ensures a smoother journey for countless individuals. Additionally, at a public function in Navsari, he dedicated multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, and Valsad, along with a rural drinking water supply project in Tapi and an underground drainage project in Bharuch.

During his visit, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park at Vansi Borsi village in Navsari, further highlighting the government's commitment to fostering industrial growth in the region.

The completion of three sections of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat underscores the state government's priority of building a robust road network. These sections, spanning a total of 86 km, have been constructed with significant investments, facilitating smoother and faster transportation across the state.

Moreover, PM Modi engaged with the public through a mega roadshow in Navsari district and participated in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad. In his address, he highlighted the government's achievements, including the construction of four crore houses for the underprivileged.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, particularly the Congress party, PM Modi criticized their lack of substantive agenda beyond personal attacks. He expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, stressing that relentless criticism only strengthens their determination to secure more than 400 seats in the parliament.