Premier Secretary Narendra Modi, on Sunday (September 14 2025) focused on India's dream of becoming energy self-sufficient when he inaugurated the nation's first PM Modi bamboo ethanol plant in the Golaghat district in Assam.

In addition to the ceremony and the laying of the foundation stone of a polypropylene plant worth $7,230 million in the Numaligarh Refinery. This project will be built close to the bioethanol unit worth Rs5,000 crore that has been described as the premier "zero-waste" facility producing ethanol made from bamboo that is green.

India’s first bamboo-based ethanol plant was described as an important step towards enhancing security of energy supply the Prime Minister declared that the Bamboo ethanol project India would encourage the adoption of clean energy while also reducing the dependence of fossil fuels.

"Assam was always playing an important part in assisting the growth of India's energy. Its production of Bamboo-based biofuel plant Assam is helping to accelerate the development of the nation.

"India is among the most rapidly growing economies in the world today and, thanks to the Viksit Bharat initiative the energy demands of our country are growing quickly. In the past, we've paid for imports in the millions due to our dependence on other countries.

The Prime Minister also noted that although disquisition of hydrocarbons remains a top precedence, India is inversely concentrated on developing renewable energy sources similar as solar. In addition, the Prime Minister brought attention to India's deep- water disquisition charge that aims to uncover coastal hydrocarbon coffers.

When Assam ethanol plant inauguration, the bioethanol plant, said the Mr. Modi said it would directly benefit local farmers as well as tribes. "The government will extend support to help them cultivate and sell their produce, ensuring mutual benefit," he stated.

Based on Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) the company estimates that nearly five lakh tonnes bamboo will be harvested each year from four northeastern states comprising Assam as well as Arunachal Pradesh, which will produce 48,900 metric tons of ethanol, 11,000 tonnes Acetic acid 19000 tonnes of furfural and 31,000 tonnes of liquid carbon dioxide for food use.