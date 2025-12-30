SP warns to go tough on rule violators on New Year

Rajanna-Sircilla: In view of New Year celebrations, Superintendent of Police Mahesh B Gite, IPS, has announced stringent measures across Rajanna-Sircilla district to ensure peace and public safety.

Addressing the media at his office on Monday, the SP urged people to celebrate the New Year peacefully with their families and warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone violating the law. He said extensive police checks would be carried out across the district from the night of December 31.

Special focus will be on drunk driving cases, and those found driving under the influence of alcohol will be booked under ‘drunk and drive’ provisions, with offenders facing severe punishment, including imprisonment if required.

The SP announced a complete ban on DJs and high-decibel sound systems that cause noise pollution. Organisers violating the ban will be booked, he cautioned. Special surveillance has also been put in place to curb dangerous activities such as bike racing, triple riding, rash driving and the use of modified silencers.

Mahesh B Gite made it clear that parents will be held accountable and booked if minors are found driving vehicles or are allowed to do so.

He further warned that there would be zero tolerance towards the use or sale of narcotic substances, including ganja and other drugs, and stringent legal action would be initiated against offenders.

Consumption of alcohol in public places, harassment of women and any form of indecent behaviour will invite immediate registration of cases, he added.

Appealing to citizens to cooperate with the police to prevent any untoward incidents, the SP advised people to dial 100 or contact the nearest police station in case of emergencies. He also extended New Year greetings to the people of the district.