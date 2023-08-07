PM Modi Launches Revamp Of 508 Railway Stations, Stresses Transformative Vision

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the commencement of the renovation process for 508 railway stations all over the country.



PM Modi conveyed on Saturday about August 6 as it holds great significance for the railway sector. The foundation stone for the transformation of 508 railway stations across India will be set in motion as part of the momentous Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at 11 AM. With an investment of nearly ₹25,000 crore, this redevelopment endeavor will bring about a revolutionary transformation in the way we perceive rail infrastructure in our nation. This initiative will significantly improve the quality of living and elevate both comfort and convenience levels.

He expressed that India, on its trajectory toward developmental milestones, stands at the threshold of an era brimming with potential. Fresh vigor, newfound motivation, and renewed commitments define this juncture. Within this context, a fresh narrative commences in the annals of Indian Railways.

Every Amrit station is set to embody the contemporary ambitions of the city along with its rich historical legacy, PM Modi highlighted. He further remarked their focal point remains the modernization of Indian Railways while aligning with environmentally conscious practices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly criticized the opposition by stating that a singular refrain is reverberating across the nation and drawing inspiration from the Quit India Movement, the entire country is resounding with the call for corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement to depart from our land. He went on to mention that asegment of the opposition seems committed to a stance where they are determined to obstruct both their own efforts and the endeavors of others.