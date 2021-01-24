New Delhi : The online 'Davos Agenda' summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) has started on Sunday. It will include big leaders of the world including Chinese President Xi Jinping, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the summit will not include US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Prime Minister Modi will address the World Economic Forum through a video conference on 28 January.

This will be the first major global summit of this year, involving more than 1,000 global leaders.

According to the forum, Prime Minister Modi will address on 28 January at the online summit. At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech will be on January 25. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani will also be included on behalf of India. Other prominent businessmen of the country include Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Pawan Munjal, Anand Mahindra, Salil Parekh, Shobhana Kamineni, along with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, Tata Steel CEO T Narendran.

The World Economic Forum will include French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and other heads of state. Apart from this, prominent businessmen of the world Christine Lagarde, Bill Gates, Ajay Banga, Katie Rama Rao, Ishan Tharoor, Soft Bank's Masayoshi, among others will deliver the address.

The summit will focus on the Covid-19 epidemic and the corona vaccine to reach all countries of the world. Also, climate change and improvement in economies will also be important issues. The six-day summit will run from 24 to 29 January. In view of the corona epidemic, this event has been put online. However, the World Economic Forum is scheduled to be a general meeting in May this year, which will be held in Singapore.