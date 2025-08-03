PM Modi meets President Murmu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on X.

