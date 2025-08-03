  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

PM Modi meets President Murmu

PM Modi meets President Murmu
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on X.nat


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick