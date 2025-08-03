Live
PM Modi meets President Murmu
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
Details of the meeting were not immediately available.
"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on X.nat
