PM Modi Netanyahu Call on West Asia Situation

On 1st March, 2026, PM Modi and PM Netanyahu had a call on the situation of West Asia. The situation over there has become extremely serious now. Modi ji talked about the growing tensions and fear among everybody after the military actions taken upon them. In the call, PM Modi talked with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. They talked about India's concern about the current regional situation and the rise of violence.

PM Modi sent a message on his social media account. In that, he said that he had discussed the situation with Netanyahu. He said that protecting the people of the country should be the top priority for them. He also said that violence must be stopped as soon as possible so that we all could have peace. This situation has been affecting a lot of ordinary people.

India has also been talking to leaders from different countries and regions. India has offered support and peace talks to end this violence filled situation so that they can find a diplomatic solution to this. It is important to protect citizens from harm.

The whole call between the two Prime Ministers showed how much India is trying to help bring peace in this difficult situation for the sake of the citizens. Many world leaders are now involved to fix this situation and bring an end to it for peace.