PM Modi offers prayers at Rajasthan's Karni Mata Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid a visit to the famous Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok, Rajasthan's Bikaner district, offering prayers at one of the most unique and revered temples in the country.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Temple authorities welcomed him with a replica of the Karni Mata Temple, and he also offered 'prasad' and a donation at the sanctum.

Located about 30 kilometres south of Bikaner, the Karni Mata Temple is dedicated to Goddess Karni Mata, believed to be an incarnation of Maa Jagdamba.

Devotees say that around 650 years ago, the Goddess meditated and lived in a cave at this site, which still exists within the temple premises. After her passing, her idol was installed in the cave according to her wishes.

What sets the temple apart is its sacred population of black rats, known locally as "kabbas". With an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 rats roaming freely inside the marble-constructed shrine, the temple is famously known as the "Temple of Rats".

Devotees believe the rats are holy and bring good fortune. Notably, a sighting of a white rat among them is considered extremely auspicious.

To protect the rats from predators like eagles and vultures, the temple has a fine mesh installed over open areas.

Despite the overwhelming presence of rats, they do not harm visitors and are often seen climbing on people or scurrying around their feet, a sight devotees witness reverently.

The temple, recently redeveloped, is admired for its intricate marble carvings, silver doors, golden umbrellas, and a large silver plate specifically designed for feeding the rats.

Karni Mata is also revered for her blessings in the establishment of the Bikaner and Jodhpur states. Pilgrims throng the temple daily, especially during the early morning Mangala Aarti at 5 a.m. and the evening Aarti at 7 p.m., when the rats are seen actively moving in large numbers -- a spectacle many consider spiritually significant.

This is his first visit to Rajasthan following India's attack on terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate 103 Amrit Stations nationwide, including the newly developed Deshnok Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Yojana. He will also address a large public meeting in Palana village near Bikaner.

His total stay in Bikaner is scheduled for 3 hours and 25 minutes. This visit is reminiscent of his public address in Churu, delivered on the morning of the airstrikes following the Pulwama attack.

Following the temple visit, he will inaugurate the Deshnok Railway Station and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train.

During the event, PM Modi will inaugurate 103 Amrit Stations nationwide and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore. These projects include 1,000 km of electrified railway tracks, seven major road projects, three vehicle underpasses, a PowerGrid transmission project and 900 km of national highways in Rajasthan. After the public meeting, the Prime Minister will return to Nal Airport by helicopter around 12.30 p.m. and depart for Delhi at around 1.15 p.m.