PM Modi on whirlwind 3-day multi-state tour from Feb 23

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a three-day visit to three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam from February 23 to 25. The capital city of Bhopal will host him on February 23 and 24.

He will participate in various programs which will include investors, the poor, and farmers during his tour. The Prime Minister will first visit the quaint village of Garha in Chhatarpur District of Madhya Pradesh on February 23 where he will lay the foundation stone of the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute at around 2 p.m. the same day.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and expert doctors, this cancer hospital, estimated to be constructed at over Rs 200 crore, will provide treatment free of cost to underprivileged patients.

On the morning of February 24 at around 10 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal. This event will illuminate Madhya Pradesh's potential as a global investment hub. The Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal will host a plethora of departmental summits and specialised sessions covering various sectors such as Pharma and Medical Devices, Transport and Logistics, Industry, Skill Development, Tourism, and MSMEs.

Business tycoons and delegates from over 60 nations, distinguished industry leaders, and policymakers will gather to partake in this gala event.

Following his engagements in Bhopal, the Prime Minister will proceed to Bhagalpur in Bihar, where, at 2.15 p.m., he will release the 19th installment of the PM KISAN scheme, furthering the union government’s commitment to farmers' welfare. Over 9.7 crore farmers across the country will receive direct financial benefits amounting to more than Rs 21,500 crore.

Recognizing the need for collective marketing and production of agricultural products, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Central Sector Scheme for the Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) on February 29, 2020.

Within five years, his unwavering dedication to the farming community has culminated in the establishment of 10,000 FPOs in the country, marking a significant milestone.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Breeds in Motihari, developed under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. This centre aims to introduce cutting-edge IVF technology, produce elite animals of indigenous breeds for further propagation, and train farmers and professionals in modern reproductive techniques.

Additionally, he will inaugurate the Milk Product Plant in Barauni, which seeks to create an organized market for 3 lakh milk producers. In line with his vision to enhance connectivity and infrastructure, the Prime Minister will dedicate the doubling of the Warisaliganj – Nawada – Tilaiya rail section, worth over Rs 526 crore, to the nation.

Subsequently, he will visit Guwahati to attend the resplendent Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025 program. On February 25 at around 10.45 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati.

This summit will feature an inaugural session, seven ministerial sessions, and 14 thematic sessions, showcasing the state's economic prowess and industrial evolution.

Throughout his travels, the Prime Minister will unveil numerous key initiatives aimed at fostering development, enhancing connectivity, and uplifting the lives of countless citizens. Various international organisations, global leaders and investors, policymakers, industry experts, startups, and students among others will participate in the Summit.