PM Modi opens renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial

Amritsar: Stressing that it is a country's duty to protect its history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that events of the past "teach us and give us direction to move forward", as he dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

Modi, who inaugurated the complex virtually, paid homage to the Jallianwala Bagh martyrs. "The global developments remind us of the importance of self-reliance and self-confidence.

"At a time when we are celebrating Amrut Mahotsav, we should strengthen our nation's foundation and take pride in it," the prime minister said.

