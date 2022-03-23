PM Modi Paid Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev And Rajguru On Shaheed Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respect to independence fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, saying their desire to die for the nation will always inspire compatriots on Shaheed Diwas also known as Martyrs' Day.



On this day the three freedom fighters were hanged by Britishers in the Lahore conspiracy case. Since March 23, 1931 this day is remembered as Shaheed Diwas.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata via video conferencing on the occassion of Shaheed Diwas at 6 p.m.

However, Punjab's newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration has announced March 23 as a state holiday in honour of Bhagat Singh's martyrdom. In the Assembly, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the state holiday and encouraged people to visit his ancestral hamlet of Khatkar Kalan in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. The swearing-in ceremony for Chief Minister Mann was held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan.

Meanwhile, Shaheed Diwas is held on March 23 to commemorate the execution of Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev by the British government in 1931. To avenge the killing of Lala Lajpat Rai, the trio was found guilty of murdering deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928. When Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged at Lahore Central Jail, they were all 23 years old.