PM Modi Pays Tribute At National War Memorial To Commence 75th Republic Day Celebrations

On the morning of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the 75th Republic Day celebrations by visiting the National War Memorial to pay respects. After laying a wreath in honor of the fallen heroes, PM Modi, along with other dignitaries, proceeded to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The arrival of President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron was escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, marking a special occasion as this elite regiment completed 250 years of service. The two presidents arrived in the traditional buggy, a practice revived after 40 years.

Following tradition, the National Flag was unfurled, accompanied by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute using the indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns. The ceremony continued with ‘Aavaahan,’ a band performance featuring over 100 women artists playing various percussion instruments, symbolizing Nari Shakti.

The parade officially commenced with the president taking the salute.

The National War Memorial, situated east of India Gate, stands as a tribute to wars, victories, and those who sacrificed their lives in post-1947 conflicts. India Gate, constructed in 1931 by the British Empire, commemorates Battle Casualties during World War I and the Third Anglo-Afghan War. The National War Memorial represents the nation's gratitude to the Armed Forces for their sacrifices in various conflicts, United Nations Operations, Humanitarian Assistance, and Disaster Response Operations since Independence.

Since Independence, over 26,000 soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces have made the supreme sacrifice in defense of the country's sovereignty and integrity.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti, installed under the Arch of India Gate in 1972 to commemorate India's victory in the India-Pakistan War 1971, merged with the eternal flame of the National War Memorial on January 21, 2022, following the Memorial's inception.

