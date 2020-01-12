PM Modi Renames Kolkata Port After SP Mukherjee

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the renaming of Kolkata port after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee was conspicuously absent at the function.

The prime minister described Shyama Prasad Mukherjee as a great visionary and nationalist. He hailed the strategic importance of the Kolkata Port.

Lashing out at the Congress, PM Modi said that the party ignored visionaries like Dr Ambedkar. He remarked that it did not implement Babasaheb's proposals and work on his ideals. PM Modi took the opportunity to recall Dr. Ambedkar's vision.

The prime minister said that the NDA government has created a network of waterways by linking waterways. He pointed out that imports and exports would be increased in the months to come.

PM Modi further observed that 200 projects worth three lakh crores were being implemented and would provide a great fillip to the economy. Inland waterways in Northeast are being developed, he added.

The prime minister remarked that the days to come will mark a golden age as a vast network of waterways will ensure all-round development.

PM Modi asserted that waterways and welfare projects were aimed at helping the poor of West Bengal. He pointed out that an inland waterway between Haldia and Benares was functional.PM Modi also announced multi-nodal transport hubs for Haldia and Farukka. He remarked that the turnaround time in cargo transport through waterways would improve greatly.

The prime minister commented that local tourism will also get a big boost with necessary infrastructure being developed around ports. He told a large audience that cruise ships were being increased from 150 to 1500.