‘PM Modi running away from Manipur, Trump’s trade claims’

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming international visit, the Congress on Tuesday launched a sharp attack, accusing him of dodging critical domestic issues. The Opposition party dubbed him the “frequent flier PM” and criticised his five-nation trip as a political escape from growing national concerns, including the crisis in Manipur and controversial claims made by US President Donald Trump.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, alleged that the Prime Minister is avoiding four major issues by embarking on the eight-day tour. “When the going gets tough, the self-styled toughs get going. The Super Premium Frequent Flier PM is off on a 5-nation, 8-day jaunt,” Ramesh wrote on X.

“He is running away from at least 4 issues that are agitating the nation -

1. Manipur, which he has not visited ever since the double engine in the state got derailed and ever since normal life in the state has got totally destroyed.

2. Revelations by defence officials that India suffered reverses in the first two days of Operation Sindoor because of the PM’s decisions.

3. Continued claims by President Trump that he effected a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using the trade deal as a carrot and stick.

4. The continued failure to bring the Pahalgam terrorists to justice even after 70 days. The failure is all the more glaring given they may have been earlier involved in terror attacks in Poonch (Dec 2023) and Gagangir & Gulmarg (Oct 2024).”