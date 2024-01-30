PM Modi shares tips for students to reduce screen time

New Delhi: At the 7th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, PM Narendra Modi discussed several topics, including the use of mobile phones, parent-child relationships and choosing a specific stream among others. vWhile speaking about the use of mobile phones, Modi said "excess of everything is bad" and advised students to reduce their screen time.



He said: “I use mobile phone only when required. Add screen time alert tools in mobile. Try reducing your screen time.” The Prime Minister also suggested family members be aware of the passwords of the mobile phones of their children. “Not only mobile but excess of anything...doesn't do anyone any good. There should be a standard for everything, it has a basis.

It is very important to have discretion as to how much of anything should be used. We should not run away from technology but should use it positively,” he said. “Using gadgets should be accompanied by time-tracking tools and applications. Ensure that your gadgets have apps that keep track of your screen time. One should not forget to respect their time while using mobile phones. We should have the wisdom to use technology positively,” he added.

