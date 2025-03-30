PM Modi slams Cong for decades of 'neglect' & underdevelopment in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly criticised the previous Congress governments for years of neglect towards Chhattisgarh, accusing it of plunging the state into a prolonged era of darkness and underdevelopment.

He highlighted that the Congress, which governed for six decades, labelled districts backward, resulting in generational destruction and loss.

The "disregard" of Congress for the challenges faced by Maoist-affected regions further exacerbated the situation, PM Modi said.

In stark contrast, Prime Minister Modi said, his government has adopted transformative initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra, which have revolutionised healthcare and infrastructure.

"With 5,000 kilometers of roads sanctioned, including 2,500 kilometers under PM JANMAN Yojana, Chhattisgarh is now witnessing a new era of progress. The establishment of hospitals in Sukma and the celebration of events like the Bastar Olympics symbolise this remarkable transformation," he said.

While handing over keys to three beneficiaries, Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of "punya" (profound virtue) of providing shelter, a noble act deeply rooted in Indian society.

PM Modi shared: "Today, three lakh impoverished families are moving into their new homes, a testament to the trust in 'Modi Ki Guarantee'."

He described the fulfillment of someone's dream of owning a home as one of the greatest gifts.

Unlike plain houses, PM Modi pointed out, these houses are customised to meet the needs of the poor and equipped with amenities like toilets, tap water, and cooking gas under the Ujjwala scheme.

Thousands of women now own homes, many for the first time, and the initiative has generated employment for numerous individuals, he said.

The Congress governments had left these aspirations of owning a house, buried in files, but the Vishnu Deo Sai government, in its first cabinet meeting, revived such aspirations of people and pledged to construct 18 lakh houses.

Of these, three lakh homes have been completed, offering permanent housing to families in Bastar and Sarguja districts of the state, Prime Minister Modi said.

Chhattisgarh has embraced the BJP's vision wholeheartedly, observing 2025 as 'Atal Nirman Varsh', a year dedicated to fulfilling promises and advancing development, he said.

PM Modi highlighted efforts to bring projects to remote areas, focusing on solar energy and sustainable solutions.

Under the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana, registrations for free electricity have commenced, and many got enrolled, PM Modi said.

He further said efforts are underway to make petroleum products affordable, introduce CNG vehicles, and supply cooking gas through pipelines, addressing the previous government's inaction on gas infrastructure.

On the occasion, PM Modi inaugurated or laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 33,700 crore.

The projects include NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (800MW) and CSPGCL's Super Critical Thermal Power Project (2x660MW), alongside three POWERGRID transmission projects under WRES (Western Region Expansion Scheme).

Cleaner energy solutions are being introduced through the City Gas Distribution project and Visakh-Raipur Pipeline, spanning over 1,540 km.

Railway projects totaling 219 km and road upgrades worth Rs 1,270 crore aim to improve connectivity.

Educational advancements include 130 PM SHRI Schools and Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Raipur.