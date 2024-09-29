PM Modi speaks to Kharge, inquires about his health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and inquired about his health as he had fallen ill while addressing a poll rally in J&K's Kathua district.

"PM Modi spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji and enquired about his health," the Prime Minister’s Office said.

While addressing a huge gathering on the last day of the campaign for the third and final phase of the state Assembly elections, Kharge fell dizzy on stage and several party leaders rushed to support him.

The Congress President also underwent a preliminary medical examination to ascertain the reason for dizziness after addressing the poll rallies.

However, the Congress President criticised PM Modi in Kathua, saying that Congress will restore J&K statehood.

"We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power," the Congress President said.

Alleging that PM Modi did not give anything to the country's youth in the last 10 years, Kharge said: "Can you believe in a person who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years? If a BJP leader comes in front of you, ask them if they brought prosperity or not."

Campaigning for the third and final phase of polls in J&K, to be held on October 1, ended on Sunday evening.