PM Modi to address bureaucrats on National Civil Services Day tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country's bureaucrats on the occasion of 17th National Civil Services Day on Monday and share his mantra for innovative implementation of welfare programmes, an official said.

PM Modi will also confer the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration for effective implementation of identified Priority Programmes and Innovation to Districts and Central/state governments.

Observed on April 21 every year, National Civil Services Day is celebrated to honour the hard work and dedication of civil servants who help run the country smoothly.

On this date in 1947, Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the first batch of civil service trainees at Metcalfe House in Delhi.

To mark the occasion on Monday, the Union government is organising a day-long conference at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

PM Modi will also release e-books on holistic development and on innovations comprising of the success stories on the implementation of the identified priority programmes and innovations.

A film on the award-winning initiatives will also be screened before the presentation of awards.

This will mark the seventh occasion when Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the National Civil Services Day ceremonies.

Senior officials of the Indian government including Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, Assistant Secretaries and senior officials of state governments, including Chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Heads of Central Training Institutions, Resident Commissioners, officials of Central Services and District Collectors will participate in the day-long event.

The Scheme for Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration has been instituted to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organisations of the Central and state governments for the welfare of common citizen.

The Prime Minister's Awards consist of a trophy, scroll and an incentive of Rs 20 lakh to the awarded district/organisation to be utilised for implementation of project/programme or bridging resources gaps in any area of public welfare.

The Awards ceremony will be followed by a plenary session on "Civil Services Reforms - Challenges and Opportunities", chaired by Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan.

Four breakaway sessions on strengthening urban transportation, promoting Swasth Bharat through Ayushman Bharat PM - Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Arogya Mandir, promoting nutrition for women and children through Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 as well as Aspirational Blocks Programme will be conducted to mark the occasion.