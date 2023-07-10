PM Modi to be conferred 41st Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Pune: Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust on Monday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be conferred the prestigious ‘The Lokmanya Tilak National Award’ 2023 on August 1.

The TSMT Trustees, President Dr. Deepak J. Tilak and Vice-President Dr. Rohit Tilak said that the award is being awarded to Modi for the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat which has helped the country climb the ladder of progress, and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among the citizens, and putting India on the global map.

The 41st award – in memory of the revolutionary and nationalist freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak (1856-1920) – shall be conferred on Modi on his 103rd death anniversary on August 1, at a function in the Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth here.

The event will see a galaxy of leaders including Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar as the Chief Guest, Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Trustee Sushilkumar Shinde.

Dr. Deepak J. Tilak will felicitate the PM and present him with the award consisting of Rs 1-Lakh case, a memento and a certificate at the ceremony.

Some of the past laureates of the coveted award include ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, former prime ministers Dr. Manmohan Singh, Atal Behari Vajpayee and Indira Gandhi.

Other eminent past awardees were the late S. M. Joshi, Sharad Pawar, N. R. Narayana Murthy, G. Madhavan, Dr. K. Harinarayan, Rahul Bajaj, Cyrus Poonawala, and more from different fields.