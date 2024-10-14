PM Modi to inaugurate ITU-WTSA event, being held in India for the first time

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (ITU-WTSA) 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam here on Tuesday.

This is the first time that ITU-WTSA is being hosted in India as well as Asia Pacific. The event will see about 3,000 industry leaders, policy-makers and tech experts, representing telecom, digital, and ICT sectors, from over 190 countries descending to the Bharat Mandapam for participation.

During the programme, PM Modi will also inaugurate the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress 2024, whose focus this year is ‘The Future is Now’.

WTSA is the governing conference for the standardisation work of the International Telecommunication Union, the United Nations Agency for Digital Technologies, organised every four years. WTSA 2024 provides a platform for countries to discuss and decide the future of standards of next-generation critical technologies like 6G, AI, IoT, Big Data, cybersecurity, etc.

The ITU-WTSA event will provide the country with an opportunity to play a key role in shaping the global telecom agenda and also to set the course for future technologies. A lot of Indian startups and research institutions are likely to be set to get critical insights on developing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Patents.

The India Mobile Congress 2024 will showcase India’s innovation ecosystem, where leading telecom companies and innovators will highlight advancements in Quantum technology and Circular Economy.

The India Mobile Congress is Asia’s largest digital technology forum and provides a platform to participating members to showcase innovative solutions, services and state-of-the-art use cases for industry, government, academics, and startups.

More than 400 exhibitors, and about 900 startups from more than 120 countries are likely to showcase their offerings and products. The event also aims to showcase more than 900 technology use case scenarios, and host more than 100 sessions and discussions with over 600 global and Indian speakers.



