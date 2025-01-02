PM Modi to Inaugurate WTC and Launch Major Delhi Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the World Trade Centre (WTC) in Nauroji Nagar and lay the foundation stone for the Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura on Friday, January 3. The WTC, a significant upgrade to the city’s infrastructure, replaces over 600 outdated residential quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers. The new development spans an impressive 34 lakh square feet, providing premium commercial space. The project, designed with sustainability in mind, features eco-friendly initiatives such as solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting, and a zero-discharge approach.

On the same day, Modi will also lay the foundation for three major projects at Delhi University, collectively valued at over Rs 600 crore. These projects include the construction of academic blocks at the Eastern Campus in Surajmal Vihar and the Western Campus in Dwarka, as well as the development of the Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh. The new college will offer modern educational facilities to support the growing demand for quality higher education in the region.

At 12:10 PM, the Prime Minister will visit Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar to inspect newly constructed flats designed for residents displaced from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project. The development, which is part of the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) efforts to improve living conditions for the city's slum dwellers, aims to provide better housing and essential services. Modi will hand over keys to 1,675 flats to eligible beneficiaries, marking the completion of the second phase of the successful slum rehabilitation initiative.

Each flat, costing Rs 25 lakh to construct, is made available to the beneficiaries at a minimal contribution of less than 7 percent of the total cost. This includes a nominal fee of Rs 1.42 lakh and a maintenance charge of Rs 30,000 for five years. The project is designed to offer a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable living environment for residents who previously lived in informal settlements.

Later in the day, Modi will visit Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters in Sarojini Nagar. The GPRA project includes 28 towers with over 2,500 residential units, offering modern living spaces equipped with advanced amenities. In line with the government's commitment to sustainability, the development incorporates rainwater harvesting, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors.PM Modi to Inaugurate World Trade Centre and Lay Foundation for Major Delhi Projects