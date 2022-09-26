PM Modi to Launch 5G Services on October 1 in India; Find details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch 5G in India at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi on October 1. The Twitter handle announcement from the government's National Broadband Mission, though the tweet has now been deleted. However, the official IMC website confirms that Prime Minister Modi will kick off the four-day event with his keynote address. That is when the PM will mark the official launch of 5G in India. However, telcos like Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio have yet to announce an official launch date for their 5G services to customers.



Here are all the details ahead of the IMC 2022 event:

An official told Moneycontrol that Prime Minister Modi would join RIL's Mukesh Ambani, Airtel's Sunil Mittal and Vi's India chief Ravinder Takkar during the keynote address on October 1. The National Broadband Mission said, "Taking India's digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress, Asia's largest technology exhibition."

-The official added that the launch of 5G services by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi will start in seven cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. Reliance Jio said its services would launch first in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai to expand to other cities by 2022 end.

-Earlier this month, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India is preparing to launch 5G services in October. The union minister said that the services would reach more Indian cities and towns by the end of this year. Services will continue to expand next year.

-The Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) under the company Mobipro Innovation Pvt Ltd is the largest telecommunications, media and technology forum in Asia, organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI ). This year's keynote speakers include Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and DoT Chairman K Rajaraman. There will also be 5G and 6G sessions in India.

-In his 2022 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi discussed 5G in India. He said the connectivity option would offer speeds ten times faster than existing 4G. Indian villages would have access to fiber optics, and soon the Internet would reach the most remote parts of the country.