PM Modi To Unveil 72-Foot Statue Of BJP Co-Founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for the grand unveiling of an imposing 72-foot statue honoring Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, a co-founder of the BJP's precursor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. This monumental brass statue is poised to grace a park named in his honor, situated opposite the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the heart of the national capital, Delhi.

The auspicious occasion for this unveiling falls on Deen Dayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, a day that holds special significance in the context of his role in drafting the Jan Sangh's political doctrine.



The construction of this impressive statue has been underway for several months. Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, a proponent of Hindutva who initiated the publication of "Rashtra Dharma" in 1940, will be depicted in his distinctive attire – a kurta, dhoti, and a sleeveless jacket.



In anticipation of the event, security has been heightened at the park, and last-minute beautification efforts have been undertaken. Sources indicate that the Prime Minister is scheduled to unveil the statue at 7 pm.



Notably, in 2020, PM Modi inaugurated a 63-foot statue of Deen Dayal Upadhyay in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. This 'pancha loha' statue was, until now, the tallest tribute to the BJP ideologue in the country. However, the upcoming installation in Delhi will surpass its height.



The Varanasi statue was the result of the labor of over 200 artisans who dedicated nearly a year to its completion, with the involvement of around 30 craftsmen and artists from Odisha. Specific details about the Delhi statue are yet to be disclosed.

In the annals of the BJP's history, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya holds a pivotal position alongside Shyama Prasad Mookherjee. Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was not only an RSS functionary but also one of the founding members of the Jan Sangh. He launched "Panchjanya" in 1948, which continues to serve as the official mouthpiece of the Sangh today.

Upadhyaya's philosophy of "integral humanism" and "antyodaya" (uplifting the most deprived) has been frequently cited by PM Modi as a guiding principle for his government's welfare initiatives. In internal party meetings, leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda have invoked Upadhyaya's remarkable journey from a foot soldier to the party president, illustrating his inspiring example. The BJP's historical records describe this ascent as a "red letter day" in the Jan Sangh's annals when Upadhyaya assumed the prestigious role of President in 1968.

