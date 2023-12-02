PM Modi to unveil Chhatrapati statue; attend Navy Day 2023 events in Sindhudurg

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on December 4 to attend the 'Navy Day-2023' celebrations in Sindhudurg, an official said here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will reach Sindhudurg around 4.15 p.m. and then unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort, at Medha in Malvan.

Later, he will attend the grand Navy Day 2023 celebrations in Sindhudurg, along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other dignitaries.

PM Modi will witness the operational demonstrations by Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from the Tarkarli Beach.

The Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4, and this year, the celebrations at Sindhudurg would pay homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (1630-1680) who had constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

The legendary Maratha Empire founder's seal inspired the new Naval Ensign that was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

The Navy Day also offers the people a glimpse into the various facets of the multi-domain operations of the Indian Navy, its contributions towards national security and also instilling maritime consciousness among the masses.