PM Modi to visit Bengaluru today, flag off three Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a one-day visit to Karnataka on Sunday to inaugurate a series of major infrastructure and transport projects in Bengaluru.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will flag off three new Vande Bharat Express trains from KSR Bengaluru Railway Station.

These will include the Bengaluru–Belagavi service (physical flag-off), and virtual inaugurations of the Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni)–Pune routes. These trains are expected to significantly improve connectivity across various parts of the country, further strengthening India’s high-speed rail network.

Following the flag-off ceremony, PM Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Yellow Line of the Namma Metro, which stretches from Ragigudda (RV Road) to Electronic City. He will also undertake a metro ride between the two stations.

This new corridor will cater to thousands of daily commuters, especially in the tech corridor of Electronic City, and is expected to begin commercial operations from 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

The Prime Minister will then lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple urban infrastructure and connectivity projects in the city. A key highlight will be the foundation laying of Bangalore Metro Phase-3, a Rs 15,610 crore project that will add over 44 km of route length and 31 elevated stations to the city’s metro network.

At around 1 p.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in Bengaluru. He will also address a public function.

Due to the high-level visit and expected crowds, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have implemented traffic restrictions and parking bans across several routes between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Major impacted areas include Marenahalli Main Road, Electronic City Flyover, Hosur Road, and internal roads in Electronics City Phase 1 like Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and HP Avenue Road. Citizens are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid restricted zones during these hours.

Over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city, and more than 50 checkpoints will be in place to ensure smooth movement and security.