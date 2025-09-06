Live
- Vinayaka immersion & Milad-un-Nabi celebrations held with fervor
- GST cut on cement to help realty: Credai
- One-stop property solutions on display at CREDAI Tirupati Expo
- Hyderabad’s plotting market slumps amid sales slowdown
- Teachers told to impart value-based edu
- REITs, InvITs AUM crosses Rs 9 L cr in 9yrs; may touch Rs 25 L cr by 2030: Industry bodies
- Milad-Un-Nabi celebrated with gaiety
- Cyberabad police issue traffic advisory for Ganesh immersion
- SCR to run special MMTS trains for Ganesh immersion
- Mexican food festival attracts gourmets at Novotel
PM Modi to visit flood-hit states
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit flood-affected states to take stock of the situation, official sources said on Friday. Heavy rains have severely impacted north Indian states, destroying roads and properties, and claiming lives. Parts of states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are among the worst affected areas.
Officials said Modi will visit a few of these areas to take stock of the situation amid demands from some state governments for Central funds to deal with the crisis.
