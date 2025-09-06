  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

PM Modi to visit flood-hit states

PM Modi to visit flood-hit states
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit flood-affected states to take stock of the situation, official sources said on Friday. Heavy...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit flood-affected states to take stock of the situation, official sources said on Friday. Heavy rains have severely impacted north Indian states, destroying roads and properties, and claiming lives. Parts of states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are among the worst affected areas.

Officials said Modi will visit a few of these areas to take stock of the situation amid demands from some state governments for Central funds to deal with the crisis.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick