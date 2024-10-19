PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, will lay foundation for 23 projects worth Rs 6,611 cr

Varanasi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate 23 projects worth Rs 6,611.18 crore.

Among the key highlights of the visit will be the inauguration of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 90 crore, in the presence of Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati.

During the visit, PM Modi will also lay the foundation for the expansion of Varanasi Airport and the construction of a new terminal building. Other projects related to health, education, sports, religion, tourism, and housing will also be inaugurated.

Additionally, the Prime Minister is expected to announce a new free food programme initiated by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. This scheme, in collaboration with Natyakotam Sanstha, aims to provide food to students from 16 Sanskrit schools and attendants of three hospitals. The trial for the "Satvik Sanatan Kitchen" was successfully conducted at the Annakshetra in the Godaulia area of the city, benefiting around 3,000 people in its first phase, with plans to expand to 5,000 beneficiaries.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, CEO of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said that the Prime Minister is likely to announce this initiative during his visit.

Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other senior leaders will join the Prime Minister for the event.



The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Varanasi at around 1 p.m. and will leave for Delhi by 6 p.m.



Upon arrival, PM Modi will be welcomed by Chief Minister Adityanath and Governor Patel. Several key cabinet ministers and both Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh are also expected to be present.



The BJP, Kashi region president Dilip Patel, stated that the Prime Minister will receive a grand welcome with drums and flowers across various locations in the city. Several hoardings of the Prime Minister were put up across Varanasi on Saturday ahead of his visit. One poster shows PM Modi with 10 hands, each representing several government schemes. These banners and posters have been put up by BJP Yuva Morcha President Aman Sonkar.



After arriving at Babatpur International Airport, PM Modi will inaugurate the Shankara Eye Hospital and then proceed to Sigra Sports Complex, where he will lay the foundation stones for additional projects, including the Rs 380.13 crore Sigra Stadium.



PM Modi will address a gathering of athletes, intellectuals, public representatives, and BJP workers, at Sigra Stadium.



Apart from the eye hospital and stadium, 14 other projects will be dedicated to the public, and the foundation for two key schemes costing Rs 2,874.17 crore will also be laid there.

Preparations have already been completed for PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi.