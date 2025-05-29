PM Modi will boost Bihar's development, economy: BJP leaders

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bihar, during which he is set to lay the foundation stone for and inaugurate multiple infrastructure projects, including the new terminal building of Patna Airport and the much-awaited Varanasi-Gaya-Kolkata Expressway.

While the BJP has described the visit as a significant moment for Bihar's development, Opposition leaders have criticised the timing of the announcements, calling them politically-motivated promises ahead of the elections.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, addressing media persons, linked the Prime Minister’s arrival to a spiritual and patriotic cause apart from development.

“This yagya is being performed for Maa Lalita. Prime Minister Modi is coming, and prayers are being offered for the success of 'Operation Sindoor', where the enemy was defeated,” Singh said, invoking religious and nationalistic tones.

He further added that PM Modi's visit is proof of his commitment to Bihar’s development.

“People ask why does PM Modi come to Bihar. It is because the double-engine government is doing the development of the state under PM Modi's leadership. In Lalu Prasad's era, it took 5 hours to travel from Patna to Buxar. Today it takes just 2 hours. Begusarai to Patna now takes just 1.5 hours. Those who cannot see development should change their glasses,” Singh said.

BJP’s Bihar President, Dilip Jaiswal, expressed enthusiasm ahead of the PM’s visit. In a symbolic gesture, he sang a few lines from a Bollywood song: “The moment I was waiting for, the moment for which my heart was restless, that moment has arrived… Patna is ready to welcome PM Modi.”

According to Jaiswal, the capital city is fully prepared for PM Modi’s arrival, with extensive arrangements and a warm public reception anticipated.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ajit Sharma has strongly criticised the timing of the PM's visit and his announcements, calling them election stunts.

“Why does the Prime Minister make big announcements only during elections? PM Modi said he would create employment but hasn’t delivered a single job. Inflation is sky-high, and the promises remain unfulfilled,” Sharma said.

He accused PM Modi of “fooling the public” with last-minute declarations.

“PM Modi had come to Bhagalpur, too, and made big promises to farmers. These announcements remain on paper. If work was really being done, there would be no need for such announcements during elections,” Sharma added.



