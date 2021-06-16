PM Modi will launch customized crash course for Covid-19 Frontline workers from 18th June 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to bring a new gift for the Corona warriors. PM Modi announced on Wednesday that he is going to start a customized crash course for Covid-19 frontline workers on Friday, June 18. Due to the Corona period, this program will be done through video conferencing.

It was informed by the Prime Minister's Office that under this, 111 centers will be opened in 26 states. The talent and skills of one lakh Covid warriors across the country will be further enhanced. During this program, Prime Minister Modi will also address the country. The Skill Development Minister will also be present in this program.

Under this program, corona warriors will be prepared for six customized jobs. This will include home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support and medical equipment support. This program has been prepared under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. To increase the number of people in the health department, people will be trained under this program.