PM Modi's Address At BJP Zila Panchayat Members Conference Highlights Grassroots Engagement And Ethical Governance
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually spoke at the 'Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Zila Panchayat Members Conference' in Daman-Diu, stressing the importance of grassroots involvement and ethical governance for India's journey towards development by 2047.
- Modi praised dedicated BJP workers as the party's true strength and encouraged them to engage in district development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual address at the 'Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Zila Panchayat Members Conference' in Daman-Diu on Friday. During his speech, he emphasized the significance of grassroots-level engagement and the cultivation of ethical principles in governance to propel India towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Modi highlighted that the true strength of the BJP lies in its dedicated workers. He regarded party workers as essential pillars who consistently support the party's cause. In his address to the 'Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad,' the Prime Minister encouraged Zila Panchayat members to actively contribute to district development.
He underscored the importance of Panchayats as foundational elements of India's democratic structure, urging BJP workers to collaboratively address the concerns of the common citizens. Modi suggested that the workload should be shared among workers and encouraged them to stay connected and coordinated through platforms like WhatsApp.
"I suggest that all of you form a WhatsApp group and stay connected. Share the progress in your districts and learn about others as well," Modi recommended.
He recommended that Zila Panchayat members select three social issues annually and dedicate four months to each problem. He anticipated that this approach would lead to the resolution of 15 challenges within five years.
Modi expressed his belief in the power of organization, values, dedication, and collective responsibility, stating, "We move forward with collective responsibility."
He emphasized utilizing a portion of the MGNREGA budget for asset creation, highlighting the substantial increase in the grant from Rs. 70,000 crore to over Rs. 3 lakh crore. He pointed out accomplishments like the construction of more than 30,000 Zila Panchayat buildings. Modi suggested channeling MGNREGA funds for developmental endeavors such as pond construction, roadwork, or plantation drives.
The conference was hosted at Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, with BJP President J P Nadda also in attendance. This marks the third Panchayati Raj Parishad conference held by the BJP in the last 15 days, with prior meetings held in Faridabad, Haryana, and Howrah, West Bengal.