PM Modi’s approval ratings at 68 pc; North, West zones highest contributors: Ipsos IndiaBus Survey

New Delhi: Narendra Modi continues to display consistency in his performance as the country’s Prime Minister and the same is evident from the overwhelming support from the citizens, particularly from the Northern and Western parts of the country, said the Ipsos IndiaBus PM’s Approval Rating in its survey.

The survey stated that PM Modi’s approval ratings for February 2025 stood at 68 per cent, with a whopping 86 per cent respondents from North India, affirming their support to his governance.

Western zone has also reposed faith in the Modi government, with 74 per cent respondents showing unwavering support in its performance.

The Tier 1 city residents have given PM Modi a high approval rating of 78 per cent, apparently on the back of infrastructural growth and improvement in quality of life.

The approval ratings between North and South however, stand in sharp contrast.

In the Southern region, only 32 per cent respondents have shown support for the Modi government, hinting at disengagement with the Centre and engagement with the local and regional leaders.

Commenting on the findings, Parijat Chakraborty, group service line leader, Ipsos India said, “PM has shown stability around the economy, provided reprieve to the middle class in the budget with tax breaks giving more monies in the hands of the citizens. Then there is the recent repo rate cut of 25 basis points by the RBI, to make borrowing cheaper. Extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for a period of five years with effect from January 1, 2024 under Amrit Kaal, are steps benefitting the citizens."

Citizens rated PM Modi's governance on various parameters including education, sanitation, healthcare, corruption, pollution and more.

The education system under the Modi government received the highest approval from citizens, with 65 per cent respondents showing support.

Sanitation and hygiene was the second area to receive praise and positive feedback, with 49 per cent of respondents affirming their support.

"Focus on education for the girl child, free-Mid Day Meals in Aanganwadis, launch of new education hubs, and specialised courses in urban centres, Skill India to make youngsters job ready have led people to express support in Modi’s governance," Chakraborty added.