PM Modi’s rally in Bengal this month likely to be postponed by 2 days

Kolkata: The scheduled rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month at Dum Dum in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district located on the northern outskirts of Kolkata is likely to be postponed by two days, a BJP leader said on Monday.

“Initially, the Dum Dum rally was scheduled on August 20. However, since the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament will continue till August 21, the Prime Minister will be busy in Delhi till that date. So a fresh proposal has been sent from the Bengal unit of BJP to fix August 22 as the date of the Dum Dum rally. However, this is subject to final clearance from the Prime Minister’s Office,” said a state committee member of the party.

Already, the West Bengal unit of the BJP has presented a plan to the party’s central leadership for five public meetings by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state during the remaining five months of the calendar year of 2025, which will mean one meeting per month by the Prime Minister in the state during that period.

At the same time, the party has plans to organise a mega central rally at Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata in January next year, which will also be addressed by the Prime Minister.

The state committee insider further said that the geographical locations of the proposed public meeting of the Prime Minister for the remaining months of the current calendar year will be planned in such a manner that major parts of both South Bengal and North Bengal could be covered. As per the plan, the meetings will be planned at locations at junctures of two or more districts..

Already, the Prime Minister had addressed two public meetings in West Bengal this year, the first being in May at Alipurduar in North Bengal and the second being at the industrial township of Durgapur in West Burdwan district in South Bengal.

From both meetings, the Prime Minister launched scathing attacks against the West Bengal government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the ruling Trinamool Congress on various issues like rampant corruption, rise in crime against women in the state, and frequent communal tension and riot-like situations in minority-dominated pockets in the state.