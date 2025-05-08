PM named 'Op Sindoor,' a befitting reply to Pahalgam attackers

New Delhi: As India carried out a successful operation against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under the code name ‘Operation Sindoor’, it has come to the fore that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose the name.

Sources have said that PM Modi chose the name ‘Operation Sindoor’ for India's retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The name Operation Sindoor is heavy with symbolism, especially for Hindu women, who put sindoor (vermilion) on their heads after marriage. Sindoor is considered a symbol of marriage.

In the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, 26 civilians were killed, and of these, 25 were Hindu men. They were singled out for their religion and shot at point-blank range. The men were holidaying in the picturesque Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam when a group of armed terrorists attacked them. Some of the victims were newly married and were in Kashmir for their honeymoon. The others were shot dead in front of their wives and children.

Sources said that to honour those families, the name was zeroed in on and finalised.

An image put out by the Indian Army has Operation Sindoor written in block letters. One 'O' in Sindoor is a bowl of vermilion and some of which is spilled over, symbolising the brutality of the terrorists. The caption reads: "Justice is served. Jai Hind."

The operation has struck a chord with the Pahalgam victims, and Army veterans have also welcomed it, calling it a fitting tribute to the widows who lost their life partners in the savage attack.