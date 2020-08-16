New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who delivered his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi this morning, spoke about his government's efforts for women empowerment. As he made a mention of sanitary pads, many on social media praised him for a step forward in breaking taboos against menstruation.

"This government has been always concerned about the health of poor our daughters and sisters. Through 6,000 Janaushadhi centres, about 5 crore women have got sanitary pads at Re 1. Also, we have made panels so that the right marriageable age for women can be decided and these panels also work to resolve the issue of malnutrition among women," PM Modi said this morning, adding that a "decision (on marriageable age) would be taken as soon as (these) panels submit a report". "We have worked for women empowerment. Navy and Air Force are taking women in combat roles. Women are now leaders... we've abolished Triple Talaq," he added. Social media was flooded with responses on the remark as many pointed out that it is rare for a prime minister to talk about menstruation during a national address.