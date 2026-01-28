‘From darkness to light’: EU chief invokes Makar Sankranti at India-EU summit

New Delhi: As India and the European Union (EU) concluded a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday referenced Makar Sankranti in her address to highlight renewal, optimism and a new phase in India–EU relations.

Speaking at the joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Council President António Costa after the summit, von der Leyen invoked the festival to symbolically frame the moment.

“As we conclude this 16th summit. Let me reflect on another event of deep meaning. Two weeks ago, India marked ‘Makar Sankranti.’ It’s the beginning of Uttarayan, the Sun’s northward journey- from darkness to light, from stillness to growth, from what was to what can be. And that is what makes our summit so unique and timely," von der Leyen said.

By drawing so, she drew a parallel between the festival’s meaning and the renewed momentum in ties between India and Europe, calling the summit “unique and timely" and reflective of a “new chapter" in bilateral friendship.

“The time is right for renewed, for fresh momentum and for opening a new chapter in EU-India friendship. And this is exactly what we have achieved together today. Thank you very much," she added.