PM Narendra Modi likely to attend 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad: Reports
New Delhi: The upcoming 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at in Ahmedabad promises to be a glittering affair, with numerous distinguished guests anticipated to attend the title clash between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, say reports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest and former India captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev are also likely to grace the game, the News18CricketNext report said.
Sachin Tendulkar, a frequent attendee at India's matches this World Cup, is expected to be present in the stands for the title clash as well.
Apart from prominent politicians, ex-cricketers, and the families of current players, the complete top leadership of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and ICC (International Cricket Council) will grace the event. Additionally, representatives from various state associations will also be present in Ahmedabad for the occasion, the report said.
India will face Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 after the latter beat South Africa by three wickets in the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
Sunday's summit clash will be the rematch of the 2023 World Cup final where Australia won by 125 runs and lifted the coveted trophy for the third time.