PM Narendra Modi outlines 5 principles on maritime security

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level open debate on "Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation" on Monday via videoconferencing. He outlined five principles for inclusive maritime security strategy, and mentioned India's vision on the issue, called 'SAGAR'.

The meeting is being attended by several heads of state and government of member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations.

"Modi would be the first Indian prime minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate," the Prime Minister's Office said. The open debate will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime, the PMO noted.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti had said last week that issues such as piracy, use of sea to conduct crimes, illicit trafficking in narcotic and psychotropic substances, trafficking in persons and illicit firearms and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing have implications for the livelihood and security of coastal communities, international trade, energy security and the global economy.