Husband of Stampede Victim Supports Allu Arjun’s Innocence

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, the husband of the woman who lost her life in the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre has expressed his willingness to withdraw the case, provided it is within his power. He has also come forward to defend actor Allu Arjun, stating that he believes the actor is innocent in the matter.

The man alleged that the police did not inform him about Allu Arjun’s arrest, which has become a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings. "I don’t hold Allu Arjun responsible for what happened. He is innocent," he reportedly said, emphasizing his stance on the actor’s involvement in the unfortunate incident.

The stampede occurred during an alleged unplanned visit by Allu Arjun to the theatre, resulting in chaos and a tragic loss of life. The actor has been named A11 in the case and is currently facing charges under Sections 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act.

This statement from the victim's husband could potentially impact the case, adding a new dimension to the legal and public discourse surrounding the incident. It remains to be seen how the authorities and the court will address these claims as the case unfolds.