Just In
PM Narendra Modi sworn in for third term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday sworn in for his third term in power, heading the NDA government.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister at a colourful event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan attended by top leaders of friendly neighbouring countries, political leaders, religious leaders, diplomats, businessmen and film stars.
Among those present were Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, former President Ram Nath Kovind, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar, and many more prominent figures from several fields.