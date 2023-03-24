  • Menu
PM Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 25

Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 25 for a day-long visit.

He will inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Chikkaballapur.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro.

The metro line will further enhance ease of mobility and reduce traffic congestion in the city, official sources said.

The Prime Minister will also undertake a ride in the metro.

With Assembly polls in Karnataka slated soon, the Prime Minister has visited the state several times in the past two months and inaugurated as well as laid foundation stones for many projects.

