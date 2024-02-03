PM opens IIM Sambalpur campus, unveils infra projects

  • Menu
Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 18 projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha.

Besides inaugurating the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, Modi unveiled several infrastructure projects across various sectors such as power, roads and railways in Odisha. Modi had laid the foundation stone for the IIM campus in 2021.

The Prime Minister said continuous efforts have been made to transform Odisha into an important centre of education and skill development, while referring to IICT and ISER.

The Prime Minister said, ''These projects will benefit the youth of Odisha and will create employment opportunities. The Centre is supporting Odisha in every sector.''

The Prime Minister also flagged off Puri-Sonepur-Puri Weekly Express, which will improve connectivity in the region and dedicated Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation.

