Live
- Nitish distributes portfolios, retains Home; Samrat Choudhary gets Finance
- Tahir Raj Bhasin reflects on the special significance of ‘Looop Lapeta’ two years on
- Shilpa Shetty expresses delight at still being loved
- Akshay Kumar transforms into a devotee for ‘Shambhu’ music video
- Niluri Rushingappa announced as MLA candidate from Dharmavaram
- Former MLA Sudhakar demands Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to withdraw comments against Raghuveera Reddy
- Adari Anand Kumar program schedule for tomorrow
- YS Jagan addresses at Eluru Siddham meeting, slams opposition, directs cadre to go every household
- ‘Pushpa 2’ makers to add international flavor to the narrative
- DQ’s ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ first look creates interest
Just In
PM opens IIM Sambalpur campus, unveils infra projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 18 projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha.
Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 18 projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha.
Besides inaugurating the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, Modi unveiled several infrastructure projects across various sectors such as power, roads and railways in Odisha. Modi had laid the foundation stone for the IIM campus in 2021.
The Prime Minister said continuous efforts have been made to transform Odisha into an important centre of education and skill development, while referring to IICT and ISER.
The Prime Minister said, ''These projects will benefit the youth of Odisha and will create employment opportunities. The Centre is supporting Odisha in every sector.''
The Prime Minister also flagged off Puri-Sonepur-Puri Weekly Express, which will improve connectivity in the region and dedicated Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation.