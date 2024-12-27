  • Menu
PM pitches for tech skills for youngsters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awardee during the 'Veer Bal Diwas' programme at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need for a futuristic approach to equip youngsters with skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, as he highlighted the crucial role they play in the country's progress.

Speaking at an event to mark Veer Bal Diwas, Modi underscored the need to adapt to rapid changes and challenges across various fields, emphasising the government's "youth-centric" policies and efforts to move in that direction with the start of the new education policy.

With his government marking the journey of the Constitution's 75 years in a major way, Modi said the Constitution's principle of equality aligns with the teachings of gurus who advocated the welfare of all.

Modi said his government is committed to supporting young talent and fostering their self-confidence.“This era has moved beyond machines to machine learning. AI is taking centre stage, and we can see its application replacing conventional software. It is essential to make our youth future ready to tackle these challenges,” he said. He urged the youth to work towards making their respective sectors, be it railways, semiconductors, travel or astronomy, the best.

