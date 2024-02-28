PM presents wings to 4 Vyomanauts

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic announcement on Tuesday, revealing the names of the four astronauts who are currently undergoing rigorous training for India's first-ever human space flight mission, Gaganyaan. Addressing the audience at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near here, the Prime Minister introduced to the nation the esteemed astronauts: Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

Bestowing them with the prestigious 'astronaut wings,' Modi hailed these astronauts as "four forces" representing the aspirations of India's 1.4 billion people. He emphasised the significance of this mission, noting that after four decades, an Indian is poised to venture into space. "This time around, the countdown, the timing, and even the rocket would be ours," Modi declared. Reflecting on the symbolic importance of the astronauts' mission, PM Modi described them as not merely individuals but as four 'Shakti' carrying the hopes and dreams of 140 crore Indians into space.

Modi revealed the names of the four Vyomanauts-designates in the presence of dignitaries, including Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and ISRO chairman S Somanath. The PM expressed immense pride that the majority of components for the Gaganyaan mission are manufactured in India, underscoring the nation's self-reliance in space exploration. PM Modi further extolled the astronauts and asserted that their names have become intertwined with India's success. He lauded their dedication to training, which included the practice of Yoga, and hailed them as representatives of India's resilient Amrit generation, known for their unwavering determination and ability to overcome challenges.