PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Drives Solar Revolution in Residential Sector

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is steadily transforming the residential energy landscape, with over 6.34 lakh rooftop solar systems installed nationwide. The initiative has garnered 1.45 crore registrations through the National Portal, highlighting its widespread acceptance.

Aimed at promoting renewable energy in households, the scheme targets 1 crore rooftop solar installations by 2027. Union Minister Shripad Naik, in a statement to the Rajya Sabha, emphasized that the program is backed by a ₹75,021 crore budget, showcasing the government's commitment to clean energy.

Subsidies, a critical component of the scheme, have already been provided to 3.66 lakh applicants, with disbursements occurring within 15 to 21 days. This prompt processing encourages more households to embrace solar energy.

Gujarat leads the adoption race with 2,86,545 installations, followed by Maharashtra (1,26,344) and Uttar Pradesh (53,423). These figures underline the scheme's impact in making solar energy a viable and attractive choice for residential users.

To ensure seamless execution, the Ministry is collaborating with key stakeholders, including DISCOMs, REC, and vendors. This partnership aims to resolve challenges and streamline the implementation process.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana not only reduces dependence on traditional energy sources but also empowers households to contribute to a sustainable future. The program's success so far reflects India’s shift toward renewable energy and its ambition to lead in solar power adoption.